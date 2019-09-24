CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old woman was the victim of an armed carjacking in the South Loop area Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the female victim was getting out of her vehicle in a parking garage when she was approached by two armed male offenders in their 20s.
Police said the pair told the victim to “get on the ground.” They then took all of her personal belongings and fled with her vehicle, police confirmed.
The incident took place in the 800 block of South State Street just before 11:15 a.m.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.