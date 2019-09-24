CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — After back-to-back road wins, the 2-1 bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday for an NFC North battle with the Minnesota Vikings.

The game will air on CBS 2.

Ahead of the game, a bout with vertigo has offensive tackle Bobby Massie’s status in question. But Head Coach Matt Nagy says defensive end Akiem Hicks’ right-knee injury is not serious.

In Washington on Monday night, Khalil Mack wasn’t a one-man wrecking crew. But he did wreak plenty of havoc – forcing one of the Bears’ five takeaways.

Meanwhile, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found his rhythm. He connected with Taylor Gabriel in the endzone three times in the second quarter.

Trubisky lit up a porous Redskins defense on 25 of 31 passing for 231 yards in the offensive explosion he predicted would come this week. The Bears beat Washington 31-15.

With 231 passing yards and 116 rating, maybe Trubisky has turned the corner.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a breakthrough yet. We’ve got to keep getting better and keep growing – definitely room for improvement, and definitely in the second half, especially on my part – so I think if we just stick to the process, we definitely feel like we establish a rhythm,” Trubisky said.

“Offensively, there’s steady, incremental improvement, so we’re slowly getting better. Are we where we want to be? No. You know, you saw it on the touchdown pass to Taylor Gabriel – there’s not many plays that quarterbacks make that throw…. and that arm angle – that was a hell of a play,” Nagy added.

