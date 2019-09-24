



— Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who had clinics around the state of Indiana, reserved Thursdays for abortions at a clinic in Fort Wayne.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye spoke today with the doctor who served as a back-up for Klopfer at the clinic, caring for his patients when he left town or when something went wrong.

Klopfer has reached infamy after death, since more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains were found at his Will County home garage earlier this month.

Dr. Geoffrey Cly said the Fort Wayne clinic was a practice with botched cases and bizarre behaviors — behaviors this doctor calls pathological and deceptive. He even compared his former colleague to Hannibal Lecter.

“Shocking to me. Taking some tissue, and in this case fetal tissue, home and saving them was just something that never should be done,” Cly said. “I’ve never heard [of] anybody doing that before.”

Cly said he believes Klopfer was holding onto the remains as mementos.

“Especially with the documentation and the putting them in formaldehyde, and putting them in a box, absolutely. Some trophy aspect. The way he saved them it’s like it’s something he wanted to preserve as a trophy or as a memory for some reason,” Cly said. “He left them in his garage, not in an unmarked storage shed that he could’ve paid cash for under a different name. I think there’s a sign that he wants more to be discovered.”

With Klopfer dead, it’s likely no one will be prosecuted.

Local right to life groups told CBS 2 that eight women in the past week have reached out to see if any of the remains found could belong to them. CBS 2 spoke to one woman last week who described her painful experiences with Klopfer.

The state of Indiana is handling things from here as more women come forward every day wondering if the remains of their unborn child were in that garage.