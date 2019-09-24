Bears To Return To Soldier Field After Back-To-Back Road Wins; Has Trubisky Turned Corner?After back-to-back road wins, the 2-1 bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday for an NFC North battle with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: With Saquon Barkley Sidelined, Wayne Gallman An Option At Running BackThe Giants running back is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. His backup now steps into the spotlight and becomes a fantasy option.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Offense Get On Track To Beat RedskinsMitchell Trubisky threw his first three touchdown passes of the season, all to Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter, to finally get the Chicago Bears' offense going.

Roster Getting Closer To Being Set For BlackhawksThings are starting to crystallize on the ice for the Blackhawks as they get ready to head across the pond.

Cubs Organist Gary Pressy Plays His Last Game At Wrigley FieldThe team paid tribute to Pressy before the game. The longtime organist is retiring at the end of this season. To celebrate his career. Pressy also threw out the first pitch.

With Another Loss To Cardinals, Cubs' Postseason Chances Have Been Dealt Major BlowThe Cubs' postseason chances took a major hit today after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.