CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is being held in jail in Northwest Indiana after fleeing naked from police in as many as five occasions over the course of 11 days.
Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrested Charles Thomas, 23, last Thursday after they were dispatched to unincorporated Lowell for a report of a man clothed only in a brown blanket near a cornfield.
Officers, including a K-9 unit, searched the 16800 block of Mississippi Street before spotting a brown blanket moving in the cornfield. After officers asked Thomas to stop, he dropped the blanket and exposed himself, according to officials.
Officers allegedly asked Thomas to stop multiple times and deployed a stun gun when he refused.
Thomas was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and booked into the Lake County Jail. He faces charges including public indecency.
Thomas had been missing from Chicago since Sept. 5 and was wanted on four warrants from Chicago police.