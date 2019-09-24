CHICAGO (CBS)– Earneisha Shields, 15, has been reported missing and was last seen in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the missing teen was last seen with long braids with “gold decoration,” a bandage under her left eye, white shirt, black joggers with a white stripe down each side and black gym shoes.
Police said Shield was also wearing two necklaces, multiple rings on her fingers and a large gold watch on her wrist.
The missing teen is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.