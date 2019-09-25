LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have turned their attention from Monday Night Football to Minnesota.
A few extra bumps and bruises are expected in a short game week. Taylor Gabriel, Akiem Hicks, and Eddy Piñeiro did not practice Wednesday. Eddie Jackson, Roy Robertson-Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson were limited.
On a positive note, Trey Burton, Kyle Long and Bobby Massie were full-go with their various ailments. The throwback helmets the Bears wore Wednesday are a glimpse of the old school outfits they’ll be sporting on Sunday against the Vikings.
The classic 1936 jerseys are part of the 100th season celebration and the jerseys are from a time when black players were banned from the NFL. The Bears’ Social Justice Committee wants to create a teaching moment instead of a controversy.
“We just wanted to be aware of it,” said linebacker Danny Trevathan. “We can’t control stuff that was back in the day. All we know is that we’re the first ones to wear it and we’re going to celebrate it. Get good feedback.”
“I think some players knew but the majority of the team didn’t know about the jerseys and the history,” added running back Tarik Cohen. “But it was definitely a learning experience.”
“There’s no push back whatsoever,” said corner back Prince Amukamara. “No one is protesting the jerseys or anything like that. “I think everyone is completely on board.”