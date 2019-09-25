  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago are will remain dry and sunny until storm chances return Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Dry air will continue to filter into the area, and there will be some gusty winds out of the west until sunset Wednesday.

Another system will move in overnight, but due to the dry air there will likely only be extra clouds and some virga, or streaks of rain appearing below a cloud but evaporating before hitting the ground, as the system passes overhead.

Thursday will bring lots of sun.

Storm chances return Friday with a cold front. That front will stall over central Illinois on Saturday then inch back northward Sunday with a few shower chances over the weekend.

Forecast:

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54

Thursday: Sunny. High 71

Friday: Rain and thunder likely. High 77

Saturday: 40% chance of showers. High 66

Sunday: 30% chance of showers. High 75