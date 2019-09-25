CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at East Leyden High School are heading back to class on Wednesday, a day after one of their classmates was stabbed, prompting a lockdown and an early dismissal from school.
Counselors will be available to talk with students following yesterday’s stabbing at the school in northwest suburban Franklin Park.
Police said the stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. in the second-floor hallway of the school building. Two boys got in a fight, and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the neck.
A school resource officer intervened and treated the victim before sending him to the hospital, where he had surgery. He’s expected to recover.
The student who stabbed the boy was taken into custody.
The reason behind the fight was not clear, but the victim’s brother told CBS 2 the attacker might have threatened the stabbing in a social media post.
Police said they are interviewing witnesses, and any possible charges won’t be announced until the investigation is complete.
Extra police officers will be at the school for the rest of the week.