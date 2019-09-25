CHICAGO (CBS)– A Gary woman died in a roll over crash in Lake Station, Indiana early Wednesday morning.
A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Michelle D. Ingram, 48, was going south on the Toll Road ramp. According to Indiana State Police, the driver “failed to negotiate the curve,” causing the vehicle to roll over and crash into a concrete barrier wall.
Police said the driver was wearing a seat belt, but suffered severe injuries.
Ingram was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
The ramp, located on Toll Road east bound on I-80/94, was closed for investigation and was reopened just before 9 a.m.