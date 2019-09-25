CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of 600 Chicagoans is headed to Washington, D.C., to demand Congress pass tougher gun safety laws.
A dozen buses full of students, parents and city leaders pulled out of St. Sabina Church around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“Anything I can do to be a part to help to end gun violence in Chicago, I want to be a part of it,” concerned parent Brenda Daniels said.
The group will join Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups from all over the nation on Wednesday afternoon at a rally on the west lawn of the United States Capitol.
“I don’t want to be in a position of many other parents who lost their children,” concerned parent Gary Lewis said.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed two gun-related bills in February – including universal background check legislation – which have yet to be taken up in the U.S. Senate. Both bills were blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said he won’t bring them up for a vote unless President Trump says he’ll sign them.