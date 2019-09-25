



— Both Democratic members of Congress in the Indiana delegation have now come out in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Peter Visclosky (D-Indiana), issued a five-part Twitter thread on Wednesday afternoon which read in part:

“I support Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that the U.S. House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. As Chairman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I am greatly concerned that the conduct of the President continues to threaten the safety and security of our nation and our allies,” Visclosky tweeted. “Given the seriousness of the President’s actions, I believe that the Speaker’s announcement is warranted. I await the details of the information gleaned from the current Committee investigations.”

I support Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that the U.S. House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. 1/5 — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) September 25, 2019

As Chairman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I am greatly concerned that the conduct of the President continues to threaten the safety and security of our nation and our allies. 2/5 — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) September 25, 2019

Given the seriousness of the President’s actions, I believe that the Speaker’s announcement is warranted. I await the details of the information gleaned from the current Committee investigations. 3/5 — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) September 25, 2019

It is imperative that as the inquiry moves forward, Congress does not lose sight of its duty to address the pressing needs of the citizens of our nation. 4/5 — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) September 25, 2019

These priorities include creating more opportunities for good-paying jobs, providing affordable health care options, decreasing the cost of prescription drugs, and ensuring that the dignity of all workers and individuals is recognized. 5/5 — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) September 25, 2019

But Visclosky also said Congress needed to be sure not to lose sight of other priorities with an impeachment inquiry in progress.

“These priorities include creating more opportunities for good-paying jobs, providing affordable health care options, decreasing the cost of prescription drugs, and ensuring that the dignity of all workers and individuals is recognized,” Visclosky tweeted.

Visclosky’s district includes all of Lake and Porter counties and part of LaPorte County in Northwest Indiana near Chicago.

Rep. André Carson, whose district includes most of Marion County and Indianapolis, also supports an impeachment inquiry and tweeted Tuesday that he has supported one for some time.

Just so we’re clear — I have supported an impeachment inquiry for some time because it has become increasingly obvious to me that this President has flagrantly abused the power of the Oval Office, without regard for the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 24, 2019

I have already voted for @RepAlGreen‘s impeachment resolutions, and now, reports that he urged the President of #Ukraine to investigate his political opponent only strengthen my conviction that Congress must act. It may be the only way to save our Democracy. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 24, 2019

Politico reported Wednesday afternoon that 214 Democrats in Congress publicly support impeachment proceedings, while 21 do not or don’t yet. No Republicans have broken ranks with the president.

Trump won Indiana with more about 56.5 percent of the vote in 2016. Vice President Mike Pence served as governor of Indiana before taking his current office.