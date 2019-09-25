CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were attacked by a man with a hammer Tuesday on the Ridgefield Trace Bike Trail in Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County Conservation District.
Around 5:15 p.m. McHenry County Conservation District police responded to a 911 call on the trail near the intersection of Oak Street and Ridgefield Trace Road.
The women were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The attacker was described as a Philippino or Hispanic man about 5 feet 7 inches tall in his mid 50s and clean shaven with a stocky build. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, a forest green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area is asked to contact conservation district police through the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (815)338-2144.
The McHenry County Conservation District is investigating.