CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winnetka man stood charged with child pornography Wednesday, after authorities said he used the social media app Kik to send someone an explicit video of a minor.
That someone was an undercover FBI agent, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.
Robert Baxter, 45, of the 1500 block of Tower Road in Winnetka, was arrested Tuesday morning following a joint investigation involving the FBI Chicago Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task force – which includes investigators from the Cook County sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices.
In July 2018, the undercover FBI agent was sent a link to a sexually explicit vide of a minor by a user on Kik, the Sheriff’s office said. Investigators traced the account to Baxter and searched his home, and Baxter admitted that he used Kik to send the video link to the undercover agent, the Sheriff’s office said.
Baxter was charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography, the Sheriff’s office said. He was given a $10,000 deposit bond at a hearing on Wednesday.