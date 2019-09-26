CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers ran to the rescue when a stolen SUV burst into flames after crashing early Thursday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
The officer pulled a woman out of the burning wreck, but the driver ran off.
Police said a Ford Explorer was headed west on 63rd Street and turned north on Washtenaw before crashing into a parked car and a tree around 12:15 a.m.
The SUV caught fire, and police officers who responded to the crash pulled an unconscious woman from the vehicle.
Police said the SUV had been reported stolen last Friday in Orland Park. The driver fled the scene on foot and was not in custody Thursday morning.
Five people were taken to hospitals, including the woman officers rescued. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.