



Illinois U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi got a chance to question the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire about the whilstleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.

During Thursday’s congressional hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was grilled by a number of lawmakers regarding the controversial complaint, including Krishnamoorthi.

Lawmakers got a first look at the document on Wednesday. It’s about a July 25 phone conversation between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump asked the president of the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company. Days after the call, Trump froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

Krishnamoorthi, who serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence questioned Maguire for a little over five minutes and asked whether he discussed the complaint, filed on August 12, with his predecessor Dan Coates, to which he said no. Maguire started in the position on August 16.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job if I did,” Maguire said. “I do not think that (former) director Coates or our principal deputy Sue Gordon had any sense whatsoever about this whistleblower complaint or that (Inspector General of the Intelligence Community) Michael Atkinson had it.”

The congressman from Illinois asked whether Maguire talked about the Ukraine before he took office. Maguire said he never discussed Ukraine with Trump. Or with anyone else.

“As far as intelligence equities in that region right now, this is something that has not gotten my attention in the six weeks that I’ve been the acting DNI,” Maguire said.

He added that he does not know the identity of the whistleblower or their political affiliation but admitted that the person worked in good faith.

“I will not permit the whistleblower to be subject to any retaliation or adverse consequences for going to the IG. I am absolutely committed to that,” Maguire said.