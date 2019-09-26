CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Red Line trains were not running north of Granville, Purple Line trains were also snagged, and Yellow Line trains were suspended altogether after a person was hit by a train at the Jarvis stop.
CHECK: CTA Updates
Police said officers came to the Jarvis stop at 5:44 p.m. after a woman was hit by a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Sources said the woman jumped in front of the train.
Following the incident, Red Line trains were running only between Belmont and 95th. Red Line train service later resumed as far north as Granville, but as of 6:45 p.m., not beyond.
Purple Line trains were only running from Howard northward, and Yellow Line trains were not running at all. Since the Red and Brown lines merge going south near Belmont, Brown Line trains were also running with delays because of the incident, the CTA said.
The CTA was working to restore service, but extra travel time was advised.