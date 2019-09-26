CHICAGO (CBS) — The Subway near 69th Street and Ashland in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood was shut down Thursday morning.
#HAPPENINGNOW: @SUBWAY on 69th & Ashland in Chicago shut down after video of worker using mop to wipe counters is released.@ChiPublicHealth is here investigating.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/d9Myl6ufz7
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 26, 2019
The closure comes after a video surfaced on social media showing one of the workers wiping a counter with a mop that he had used on the floor.
The Chicago Department of Public Health hung a “License Suspended” sign in the window and locked the doors shortly after telling customers they had to leave.
CBS 2 looked into this Subway location’s inspection history.
The restaurant’s had a number of issues over the years – most notably, failing back-to-back inspections in 2017. Some of the issues include food not meeting proper temperature requirements and a worker seen washing their hands with just water, no soap.
Here’s a short clip of the @SUBWAY worker using the mop to clean the soda counter. pic.twitter.com/8xBHVZWdU6
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 26, 2019
CBS 2 reached out to the sandwich franchise for a response.
We’re still waiting to hear back