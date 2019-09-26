WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on whistleblower report regarding President Trump's call with Ukraine
By Eric Cox
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Subway near 69th Street and Ashland in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood was shut down Thursday morning.

The closure comes after a video surfaced on social media showing one of the workers wiping a counter with a mop that he had used on the floor.

The Chicago Department of Public Health hung a “License Suspended” sign in the window and locked the doors shortly after telling customers they had to leave.

A worker uses a dirty mop to wipe down a counter at a South Side subway. (CBS)

CBS 2 looked into this Subway location’s inspection history.

The restaurant’s had a number of issues over the years – most notably, failing back-to-back inspections in 2017. Some of the issues include food not meeting proper temperature requirements and a worker seen washing their hands with just water, no soap.

CBS 2 reached out to the sandwich franchise for a response.

We’re still waiting to hear back

 

