CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a baby were injured by gunfire in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Friday afternoon, Chicago police confirm.
They were on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of East 71st Street around 5:18 p.m. when they were struck by “unknown gunfire,” police said.
The baby was grazed on the leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
A 28-year-old man was struck once in the knee and once in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police confirmed.
Another man, about 65, was struck once in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Central detectives are investigating.