CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police were investigating a Facebook video that appears to show a road rage brawl Thursday morning on Interstate 57.
At the start of the video, a woman can be seen swinging a baseball bat from the open driver’s side window of her car, while pulling in front of a Hyundai Sonata in the left lane.
After stopping behind a traffic jam, the woman gets out and appears to hit the hood of the Hyundai with the bat.
Two women then get out of the Hyundai, and walk up to the other car. One of them begins fighting with the other driver, pulling her hair and punching her in the face.
As the two continue trading blows, the driver of the Hyundai picks up the baseball bat, and appears to start swinging at the other driver before the video ends.
“An investigation has ensued and is currently in it’s preliminary stages,” Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda stated in an email.
The video has been viewed 1.5 million times on Facebook.