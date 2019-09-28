Chicago Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Travel And Outdoor Events This WeekFrom the Inside Chicago tour to the American Writer's Museum, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.

Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Today

Here's What To Do In Chicago This WeekFrom a reading to a music show, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Spots In The LoopGet to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bar and grille to a traditional American spot.

Transitioning Into Fall WinesCertified wine expert Ron Breitstein joined CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio with the best wines for fall.

Add These Fall-Inspired Flavors To Your DishesWith just a few days from official start of autumn foodie and lifestyle expert Maris Callahan has new fall flavors to add to your routine.