CHICAGO (CBS) — After a proposed ban on roosters in unincorporated Cook County, the birds are no longer on the chopping block, but the number of furry friends in your home is now capped at three.
The changes passed at a meeting of Cook County’s Zoning and Building Committee would not limit the number of fowl allowed on a property as previously proposed and eliminates the proposal the ban roosters entirely.
The amendment also specifies that “residential units” may house no more than three adult pets, and pets are considered adults at four months old.
Zoning board commissioners also voted to simplify the regulation to allow no more than one horse per acre. Previously private stables were required to have at least three acres of land with no more than three horses. One additional horse was allowed per additional acre.
The measure passed through the committee Wednesday and the full county board Thursday.