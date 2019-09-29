MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) — A boy was shot and wounded this weekend in north suburban Mundelein, police said.
Around 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Mundelein police were called to the 200 block of Longwood Terrace for a report that someone had been shot in an apartment, police said.
Police found a male juvenile who had been shot, police said.
The suspect was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.
Responding officers received conflicting information from witnesses about what actually happened, police said. But the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force learned that the people in the apartment who reported the incident were in possession of the gun that went off, police said.
Those people were interviewed at the police station and the investigation continued Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police said the incident was isolated and there was no risk to the community.