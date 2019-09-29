Joe Maddon, Cubs Part Ways After 5 YearsJoe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs will be parting ways after five years, Theo Epstein announced in St. Louis.

Trubisky Leaves With Injury, But Chase Daniel Leads Bears To Commanding Victory Over VikingsChase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession, and the Chicago Bears swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Tim Anderson Becomes 3rd White Sox Player To Win AL Batting Title As Sox Beat TigersTim Anderson became the third Chicago White Sox player to win an American League batting title, finishing at .335 after going 0 for 2 in a season-ending win over the worst-in-the-majors Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Cubs Go Out With Whimper Against St. Louis After Maddon's Departure Is AnnouncedThe Cubs were shut out Sunday on Joe Maddon's day as their manager. It was announced before the game that he won't return next year.

Runners Brave Rain For Chicago Half MarathonDespite heavy rain on Sunday, an estimated 30,000 people headed to Jackson Park and Lake Shore Drive for the Hoka One One Chicago Half Marathon.

