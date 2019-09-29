CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was in critical condition Sunday night after being pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Rogers Park.
Police said they received a report that someone had jumped from the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach Park at Pratt Boulevard into the water, and the police Marine Unit was called to the scene along with the Fire Department.
Fire Department divers pulled someone from the water, police said. The incident happened at 9:17 p.m., according to the CFD.
The Fire Department said one person was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, while a second person refused medical treatment.
On Friday around the same place, a man was also rescued from Lake Michigan amid severe weather. The man was about 400 feet out, also near Pratt Boulevard, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department helicopter could not fly due to the weather and the CFD boat was not nearby, so four firefighters went in themselves and tethered flotation devices together to keep themselves and the man afloat. That man was hospitalized with possible hypothermia.
And back in June, Block Club Chicago reported that longtime Rogers Park resident Croslene Kettle was pulled from the water at Pratt Boulevard after going for a swim in the lake near Pratt Pier, and later died.