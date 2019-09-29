CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite heavy rain on Sunday, an estimated 30,000 people headed to Jackson Park and Lake Shore Drive for the Hoka One One Chicago Half Marathon.

James Wilson, 27, of Lawrence, Kansas won first place in the men’s division with a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 2 seconds, according to half marathon organizers. Dan Kremske, 30, of Chicago, came in second with a finishing time of 1 hour and 6 minutes even, and Nate Guthals, 28, of Olathe, Kansas, was third at 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 46 seconds.

“It’s a lot cooler with the rain and I’m happy about that. The leaders got it rolling early and I found myself alone by mile four or five,” Wilson was quoted in a news release. “Dan was coming in hot at the end and luckily I had a little bit left in the tank for a sprint finish. I’m happy with the way things went – Chicago has been good to me.”

The top women finisher was Jane Bareikis, 25, of Midlothian, who came in at 1 hour, 16 minutes, 38 seconds. She was also the 2018 winner.

Coming in second among the women was Emma Grimes, 21, of Chicago, who came in at 1 hour 19 minutes, and 39 seconds, and third Sophie Seward, 23, of Boulder, Colorado, at 1 hour, 20 minutes and 15 seconds.

“It’s amazing. I started my race with wet shoes and socks,” Bareikis was quoted in the release. “Taking first was great payback for starting off with muddy feet!”

Also held Sunday was the Life Time 5K. The winner for that race was Andrew Rylaarsdam, 24, of Chicago, who finished in 15 minutes and 13 second. Coming in second was Dan Froeschle, 29, of Davenport Iowa, at 15 minutes and 46 seconds, and third was Steve Froeschle, 25, of Dubuque, at 15 minutes and 47 seconds.

The half marathon starts and finishes in Jackson Park near the Museum of Science and Industry, and goes around the park before heading north on Lake Shore Drive to 31st Street, and then back south to Jackson Park again.