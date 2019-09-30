CHICAGO (CBS) — After two deadly crashes in the last year, a source tells the Wall Street Journal Boeing cut corners with safety measures.

A new report says Boeing engineers left key safeguards out of the 737 Max planes flight control system.

The Wall Street Journal reports those same safeguards were actually included in an earlier military version of the plane.

Investigators believe issues with this system was a common link in two deadly crashes that killed 346 people in the last year.

A source close to the situation tells the Journal the system is supposed to rely on multiple sensors.

Those sensors work together to help prevent any errors the computer might make that would cause the pilot to lose control.

But the version that made its way onto the 737 Max planes only relies on one sensor.

The military version also allowed pilots to override the system.

The 737 Max wasn’t equipped with that option.

Boeing is expected to make a software fix that will make the system more like the military version.

The company says with this revision the 737 Max will be among the safest airplanes to ever fly.

Boeing released the following statement regarding the matter: