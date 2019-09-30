Nagy Won't Confirm Reports Of Trubisky's Dislocated Shoulder, Torn Labrum; Coach Mum On Absence Of Roquan Smith: 'It's A Personal Issue'"It's a personal issue. I'm not getting into anything else and I'm just going to completely keep it at that," Nagy said of Smith's absence.

Baseball Report: Let The October Baseball Begin, MLB Playoff Field Is SetOctober baseball is here with the Wild Card games getting started on Tuesday.

Fans Bid Farewell To Joe Maddon As He Parts Ways With CubsMeanwhile, Wrigley Field looked empty all day Sunday. Perhaps that was fitting for those feeling empty knowing manager Joe Maddon would soon be a Cub no more.

Joe Maddon, Cubs Part Ways After 5 YearsJoe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs will be parting ways after five years, Theo Epstein announced in St. Louis.

Runners Brave Rain For Chicago Half MarathonDespite heavy rain on Sunday, an estimated 30,000 people headed to Jackson Park and Lake Shore Drive for the Hoka One One Chicago Half Marathon.

Trubisky Leaves With Injury, But Chase Daniel Leads Bears To Commanding Victory Over VikingsChase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession, and the Chicago Bears swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.