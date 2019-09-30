CHICAGO (CBS) — A third man has been charged with murder in the March 8 shooting death of security guard Thurman Bailey outside Sound Bar night club in the River North neighborhood.

Police said 41-year-old Michael Matthews turned himself in at Area Central police headquarters on Sunday, and was charged with first-degree murder and mob action. Cook County prosecutors said his bond was set at $500,000, and he was ordered placed on electronic home monitoring if released on bail.

Matthews allegedly was involved in a fight that led to Bailey’s shooting on March 8 outside Sound Bar, at the corner of Franklin and Ontario.

Two other men – 37-year-old Armond Williams and 34-year-old Jon Poole – also were charged with murder in Bailey’s death earlier this year. Both are being held without bail.

Bailey, 28, was working security at Sound Bar on March 8, when up to 15 people began fighting on the sidewalk at the mouth of the alley outside the nightclub shortly after midnight. Prosecutors have said Bailey pulled out his gun when people in the group began fighting with Sound Bar security guards.

After seeing Bailey pull out his gun, Williams pulled out his own gun and started shooting, according to prosecutors.

Bailey was shot and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man also was wounded in the shooting.

Police have not said what roles Poole and Matthews played in the fight or shooting.

Sound Bar was ordered to close after the shooting, after police deemed it to be a public safety threat.

Bailey, a graduate of Norfolk State University, a historically black university in Virginia, one day wanted to own his own security company.

Bailey’s mother said he was “the epitome of a black young man blazing his course in the world.”