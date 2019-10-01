CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being shot 16 times in broad daylight in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 1:44 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.
A 32-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a home when he suffered the 16 gunshots to various areas of his body, police said. Police did not immediately release anything about the shooter.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Details were limited late Tuesday. Area Central detectives were investigating.