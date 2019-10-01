



— A Brookfield man was caught in the middle of a high-speed police chase, and hit and killed by the fleeing driver, during a road trip this week.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina talked Tuesday with the family of the 19-year-old victim. They want to know why the other driver was even behind the wheel.

Standing in their backyard, Jennifer and John Peña got a knock at the door Monday that changed everything.

“Too young,” John said.

Their son Nathan was driving on an interstate in Kansas on Monday, heading to Boulder, Colorado to visit friends.

“Nathan a one-of-a-kind-kid,” Jennifer said. “We used to call him Ferris Bueller because, like, he knew everyone. Everyone knew him. He was always happy, outgoing, sweet, funny.”

“He was my right hand,” John continued. “I’m going to miss him.”

Following the crash, Nathan’s red car was left mangled on the side of the road. Police said he was hit head on and died at the scene.

The driver who hit him was identified as Anthony Dorsey. He was charged with first-degree murder and felony eluding or attempting to elude in Leavenworth County, Kansas, reporter Amy Anderson of CBS affiliate KCTV-TV, Kansas City reported.

Investigators said Dorsey had been driving the wrong way on I-70 as police pursued him. He was described as a known fugitive.

Dorsey led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, trying to bring him in on a warrant, on a 13-mile high speed chase.

“My understanding is that the police were in pursuit, trying to wreck him, but they couldn’t get to him in time. He just turned too fast,” John Peña said

“Turned around and went the other way,” Jennifer said.

The Peñas said their son tried to get out of the way.

“He saw the police cars, he saw the other car turn around and do a U-turn, and he drove right into the ditch just to get out of the way,” Jennifer Peña said. And the guy came towards him and went into the ditch as well; hit the driver’s door.”

As to Nathan’s parents’ hopes?

“That he gets locked up; that he’s not on the roads doing anything,” Jennifer Peña said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol told KCTV affiliate that troopers were within policy chasing Dorsey, who suffered only minor injuries.

Quoted by KCTV, Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. John Lehnherr said: “We re-evaluate during the pursuit. The conditions of the highway, the conditions of the road traffic, congestion, the experience of the trooper that’s pursuing the vehicle, charges against the driver and in the likelihood of an apprehension without an incident.”

Friends of Nathan Peña’s family have set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral arrangements.