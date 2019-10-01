CHICAGO (CBS) — A burglary suspect was in custody after he was found on O’Hare International Airport property Tuesday morning, as police were searching for at least two suspects who broke into a cell phone store in the nearby suburbs.
Chicago police said they were notified early Tuesday morning of a search for two burglars in Hanover Park or Bensenville. Sources said burglars had broken into a T-Mobile store overnight, and then crashed into a ditch near O’Hare.
Officers at O’Hare later responded to a suspicious person call from an airport employee who spotted a person who appeared to be lost or injured. It was not immediately clear where he was found at the airport.
When officers arrived, they saw two airport workers with a man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, and had torn clothing. The man also was carrying several items from the burglary, according to police.
Police took the man into custody, and an ambulance took him to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center for treatment.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, and no one else was in custody.