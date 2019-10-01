CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is on the way, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.
A cold front is approaching. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 60s by Wednesday morning.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening. Heavy rain is predicted to begin around 10 p.m. Tuesday, especially after midnight and into Wednesday morning.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said counties close to the Wisconsin line are in the “slight” risk for severe weather.
Scattered showers and gusty winds linger through the day Wednesday. Thursday will bring early morning showers, clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Showers will return again on Saturday.