CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction worker was critically injured inside Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry Monday night.
The worker’s left arm was seriously injured when he was trapped under heavy machinery, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Victim was a 51 year old male. pic.twitter.com/5obUsQatpj
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 1, 2019
First responders say he was found pinned underneath a forklift on the museum’s lower level.
Photos from the Chicago Fire Department show rescuers trying to get that forklift out of a 6-foot deep hole.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 1, 2019
The worker was driving the heavy machinery when it fell in there, pinning him underneath around 10:30 Monday night.
The worker was in critical but stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center early Tuesday morning.
Other workers tell CBS 2’s Eric Cox that overnight crews were remodeling rooms inside the museum.
CBS 2 has reached out to museum staff for more details.