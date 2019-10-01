



— A meeting grew tense Tuesday night at the village hall in Lyons.

The meeting came days after federal agents raided government offices, as well as the Getty Insurance Service on Ogden Avenue – which is owned by the family of Lyons Mayor Christopher Getty.

Also raided this past Thursday was the village hall in nearby McCook. Jeff Tobolski is the mayor of McCook and is also a Cook County commissioner, but it’s unclear if the investigation is tied directly to him.

The FBI Chicago office also confirmed agents conducted investigative activity the same day at the Summit Village Hall, but that was not classified as a raid.

The raids in McCook and Lyons came two days after federal agents raided Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield and his home in the Gage Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

McCook and Lyons are part of Sandoval’s district, but it is unclear of the two investigations are related.

However, the Sandoval, Getty, and Tobolski are political allies who have contributed to each other’s campaigns for elected office.

On Tuesday night, Lyons residents wanted answers and we tried to get some.

“That really stinks, that our village is getting taken down, and, you know and the feds are coming out,” said former Lyons village trustee Patti Krueger. “It just makes you sad.”

But upon being confronted by reporters, Lyons Village Manager Tom Sheehan said: “Are you saying I’m in trouble? I’m not in trouble,” and closed the doors.

Meanwhile, Mayor Getty adjourned the meeting quickly and slipped out.