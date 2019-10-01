OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police were in a standoff with a man threatening to harm himself on busy Roosevelt Road in Oak Park late Tuesday afternoon.
Oak Park police said the incident was confined to the immediate area around the 6000 block of Roosevelt Road near Humphrey Avenue – also near the boundaries with Cicero and with the city of Chicago.
Officials at Irving Elementary School, nearby at 1125 S. Cuyler Ave. in Oak Park, were assured that students were not at risk, police said.
Traffic near the scene might be disrupted, police said.
Police did not immediately release further details.