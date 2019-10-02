CHICAGO (CBS)– The FBI Chicago field office is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Berwyn last week.
#WantedWednesday #FBI Chicago is trying to track down the unknown suspect wanted for robbing US Bank, 6201 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL, on 9/25/19. #Reward If you have info, call (312) 421-6700.
More details at: https://t.co/IGwOXhIIbx pic.twitter.com/1d34LSELEC
— FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) October 2, 2019
According to FBI officials, the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank located at 6201 Cermak Rd. on Sept. 25.
A surveillance photo shows the unknown suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.