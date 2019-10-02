Filed Under:Attempted Bank Robbery, Berwyn, Berwyn bank robbery, FBI, FBI Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The FBI Chicago field office is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Berwyn last week.

According to FBI officials, the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank located at 6201 Cermak Rd. on Sept. 25.

A surveillance photo shows the unknown suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.