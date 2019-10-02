NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found dead of an apparent knife wound in Naperville this week, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said Wednesday.
Naperville police were called for a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Inland Circle in Naperville at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, they found a 54-year-old man dead from an apparent knife wound, police said.
Investigators do not believe the man died as a result of a random act, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.
There is no threat to the public, police said. The investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.