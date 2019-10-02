CHICAGO (CBS) — Plans are going ahead for to integrate Robert Morris University Illinois into Roosevelt University, the institutions announced Wednesday afternoon.

Roosevelt University President Ali Malekzadeh and Robert Morris President Mablene Krueger announced that Roosevelt has submitted an application to the Higher Learning Commission to integrate Robert Morris into Roosevelt.

Robert Morris would continue under het Roosevelt University name, according to a news release. The merger would help both universities build on their historic mission focusing on diversity and access to education, the release said.

“We have been working with Robert Morris’ leadership team to ensure that it is a good fit for our respective students, faculty and staff,” Malekzadeh said in the release. “Because of our complementary programs, and inclusive, yet distinct, missions of social justice and social equity, it is a perfect fit for both our universities’ students, faculty and staff and provides countless opportunities for everyone. We hope for this to be a model approach on how to successfully integrate two private universities.”

Under the merger, Roosevelt would create a new college called the Robert Morris Experimental College, to which many current Robert Morris programs would migrate. The merger would bring more than 1,800 students to Roosevelt, and the associate degrees in nursing and allied health now offered by Robert Morris would complement the baccalaureate programs offered by Roosevelt in biology, biochemistry, allied health, and health science administration, the release said.

Robert Morris also offers a Master of Information Systems program that would be folded into the computer science programs at Roosevelt, the release said. There would also be new opportunities in the culinary and e-sports fields.

The application still must be approved by the HLC, as well as the Illinois State Board of Higher Education, the U.S. Department of Education, and the governing boards of each institution. Filing the application is the first step in the process, the release said.