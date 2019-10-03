CHICAGO (CBS)– It feels like fall in Chicago, and cooler temperatures are on the way.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, temperatures are expected to drop Thursday evening, some areas may see lows in the 40s.
Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy with wind off the lake with temperatures in the mid 50s. Slight rain is also possible into Friday as cloud coverage continues.
Saturday may bring scattered showers with a high temperature of 63 degrees. Sunday is expected to be a dry, partly cloudy day.