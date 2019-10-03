CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were injured, including a Chicago police officer, in a dog attack in Logan Square on Thursday.
According to dispatch reports, the victims were bitten by a dog and police fired shots at the dog.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the officer was taken to West Suburban Medical Center and two other victims were transported to Norwegian American Hospital.
Chicago police said the incident took place in the 2400 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police said Animal Care and Control was called to the scene.
According to dispatch reports, “police had to put down the dog.”
This is a developing story.