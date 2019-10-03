RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Camp Lejeune Marine has pleaded guilty to distributing drugs which were linked to the death of a fellow Marine.
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 24-year-old Marcos Jamie Villegas of St. Charles, Illinois pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing oxycodone and fentanyl.
Prosecutors say Villegas and 20-year-old Cpl. Mark M. Mambulao went to a party in the town of Richlands in April 2017. According to an investigation, Villegas provided Mambulao with pills that he and a third Marine purchased. The next morning, Villegas discovered Mambulao unresponsive. Mambulao was taken to a hospital, where he died.
An autopsy showed Mambulao died from a fentanyl overdose and low alcohol content.
Villegas faces up to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.