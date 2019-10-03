



— What would it take to change the name of one of Chicago’s venerable museums?

$125 million.

The Museum Of Science and Industry on Thursday announced that it will now be known at the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

The change comes as the Illinois’ richest man, Kenneth Griffin, donated $125 million from his charitable fund to MSI, er, KCG/MSI.

It is the largest single gift ever for the museum, which opened in 1933.

“These funds will allow us to continue providing the kind of experiences and programs that MSI has become known for,” museum CEO David Mosena said in a statement. “It will ensure that we can keep creating exhibits that open eyes and minds to what the future might hold and show young people how they can help create the world that awaits.”

One of those exhibits will be a new Pixel Studio, a state-of-the-art digital gallery and performance space “that will be the only experience of its kind in North America,” according to the MSI website.

“The Museum of Science and Industry celebrates our greatest scientific and commercial achievements and ignites the imaginations of all who visit,” said Griffin, founder and chief executive officer of the global investment company Citadel. “As one of the most important institutions of science in the world, the Museum’s impact extends far beyond its halls. I am honored to support MSI’s mission to inspire the next generation of scientific exploration and innovation.”