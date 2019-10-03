  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Indiana is taking sports betting on the go.

On Thursday, the first mobile apps for legal sports betting are going live. Two companies – the popular Boston-based DraftKings and the Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive will launch throughout the Hoosier state.

This comes just over a month after Indiana legalized sports betting in its casinos and off-track betting houses.

Most of Indiana’s 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors had planned on offering sports betting by the end of September. They expect to attract gamblers from neighboring states where sports wagers aren’t allowed.

