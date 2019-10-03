



A new senior center is now open in north suburban Woodstock, but it’s not for people. The shelter is for older dogs and cats looking for their forever homes.

For director and founder Dawn Kemper, the Young at Heart shelter is her dream come true and the first of its kind in the Chicago area.

The brand new facility was created solely by fundraising and donations. It takes only dogs and cats age seven and older.

The entire place took years and plenty of revisions to get here.

The shelter was built with senior pets in mind, from heated floors, natural light, lots of outdoor space and easy cleanup.

This week was the grand opening and it was a big hit, with people and pets.

We had so many people come through with giant smiles on their faces, saying “this is the coolest place they’ve ever seen and they can’t wait to volunteer.”

Young at Heart is always looking for volunteers.

Kemper says senior dogs really just want someone to hang out with them. Dogs are $200 dollars to adopt and cats are $100.

For more information about the facility head to adoptaseniorpet.com.