CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have set a $500,000 bond for an Aurora woman charged with killing a man after an argument Tuesday evening.
Jessica Hoskin, 29, allegedly stabbed Scott Hardy on Inland Circle in Naperville after the pair began arguing while watching television at Hardy’s apartment. The fight turned violent and Hoskin stabbed Hardy in the neck, severing an artery and his jugular vein, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Police found Hardy alone and unresponsive in a chair in his living room with bloodied clothing. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hoskin is alleged to have fled the apartment after the stabbing and later turned herself in to Aurora Police. She has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and her bond was set Friday morning.
“I offer my sincerest condolences to Scott’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with this tragic, senseless loss of life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a press release. “I would like to thank the Naperville Police Department for their work on this very sad case as well as the Aurora Police Department for their assistance.”
Hoskin is next set to appear in court on Nov. 5.