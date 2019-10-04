CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders spotted a social media post of a family-owned company pleading for help. Strictly Sealcoating said a group of men is using their business’ name and reputation to rip off people across the far western suburbs.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory explains the dilemma, and the available solutions.

Out in the suburbs, even your asphalt needs to be awesome.

“We get really excited about our shiny driveways,” Rosa Nitti said. “Everyone comes around and goes, ‘Ooh, there’s sparkles on there,’ and I’m like, ‘Strictly Sealcoating.’”

Nitti, a loyal Strictly Sealcoating customer, also recently doubled as the company’s watchdog. Despite her neighborhood’s ban on soliciting, and her “No Solicitors” sign on the front door, Nitti said two men dropped by carrying buckets, offering an on-the-spot driveway fix.

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t think you are from Strictly Sealcoating,’” she said.

Corviat Hudspeth said someone also claiming to be from Strictly Sealcoating also knocked on her door in July or August.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, where are these people coming from?’ They’re just walking around with buckets,” she said.

Strictly Sealcoating co-owner Amy Hermosillo said she got a sickening pain in her stomach after receiving several reports about possible impostors. One such call came from a woman in Lake of the Hills.

“I was surprised. She said, ‘You sealcoated my driveway,’ and she’s like, ‘It doesn’t look right,’” Hermosillo said.

Strictly Sealcoating had no record of a job at the woman’s address.

“I’m like, ‘I think you mistook us for somebody else,’ and she’s like, ‘No, it said Strictly something asphalt’ and I’m like, that’s not us,’”

Who are the mystery men? Hemosillo pointed to social media posts about a truck with the name “Strictly Asphalt Paving.”

The Illinois Attorney General’s office sent CBS 2 four complaints about unfinished or shoddy work by that company, filed as recently as a few weeks ago.

Strictly Asphalt Paving also has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

“We’re working on trying to get them to stop using our name,” Hermosillo said.

Strictly Sealcoating holds a national trademark on the word “Strictly.” The company’s attorney said that means Strictly Sealcoating has the exclusive right to use “Strictly” for any products or services related to sealcoating, including asphalt or paving.

“This company just comes from nowhere, just trying to steal all of our years and years of hard work?” Hermosillo said. “We did call them, and they did take the lettering off.”

A call to one number for the other company reached only a message that the phone was not accepting incoming calls. A call to the other number reached a message “you have reached ABC Asphalt Paving.”

Hermosillo said whatever’s happening now, “it’s very disturbing.”

No one from the other company ever returned CBS 2’s calls or texts.

Strictly Sealcoating is considering issuing a cease and desist letter, but said it would cost $1,000 at a time when the sealcoating season is almost over.