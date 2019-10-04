CHICAGO (CBS)– The film “Joker” opens Friday, but not without some concern. Authorities say there are threats and warnings surrounding the film and Chicago police are taking action.
Some theatres are also setting rules about what moviegoers can and can’t do. All Landmark Theatres are not allowing costumes, so that means no masks for moviegoers.
AMC is reminding moviegoers about its seven-year ban on masks and face paints.
Authorities are worried about the movie possibly inspiring someone to commit a mass shooting.
In 2012, there was a mass shooting where a man, dressed as the Joker, shot and killed 12 people at a Colorado movie theater during “The Dark Knight” movie.
That particular theater will not be showing “Joker” at all.
Police departments in several cities, including Chicago, are stepping up patrol at big theaters showing the film.
Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said officers have been directed to provide special attention if theaters showing “Joker” are on their beat.
He said this means they will check in with the theater and maintain heightened visibility.
The FBI is looking into online posts by extremists about the film as critics say the film glorifies a killer.