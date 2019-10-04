CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning parents after a man allegedly attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle Wednesday morning in north suburban Mount Prospect.
Police say the girl was waiting for her school bus around 8:10 a.m. at Lincoln Street and Hi Lusi Avenue. A black Jeep SUV allegedly passed the girl and made a U-turn. The Jeep then pulled alongside the girl, police say, and the male driver asked her if she wanted a ride to school. She declined and the man then drove away and parked near the intersection, watching the girl.
She safely got on the school bus when it arrived, and later reported the incident to her parents, who alerted police.
The driver is described as a white male, about 40-50 years old, with black hair and facial hair and wearing a black t-shirt. Police describe the vehicle as possibly a Jeep Patriot, with a sticker on the back reading “SRS” — possibly representing St. Raymond School in Mount Prospect.
Mount Prospect Police will have an increased presence in the area and urge parents and children to call 9-1-1 if they see a vehicle or subject matching the descriptions.