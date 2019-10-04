Fantasy Football Start And Sit: Emmanuel Sanders A Strong Option Against Banged Up Chargers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders should be in your lineup this Sunday.

As The Bears Head To London, One Player Wants To Be A Buckingham Palace Prankster"I think I can break them. Just got to be natural. It's got to be in the moment. They've probably heard all the jokes in the world."

Hot Tacos, Spicy Sandwiches, And Super-Sized Screens; What Awaits Fans At The United Center"They like that option where they can knock-off two check marks. Come to a great game and also experience a restaurant that they've been meaning to try,"

Roquan Smith Vows To Play Sunday, But Doesn’t Shed Light On Mystery Issue That Kept Him Out Of Last Week’s GameNeither Nagy nor Smith would say what exactly it was that kept Smith out of last Sunday's game, with both of them continuing to go with the company line that it's a personal issue.

Brandi Rhodes On AEW Dynamite Debut: 'Night Will Live In History'As AEW Dynamite drew near, executive and wrestler Brandi Rhodes talked about expectations, battling WWE, and crafting a unique roster.

Nagy: Trubisky Not Likely To Play SundayAt a news conference after practice, head coach confirmed that Trubisky would most likely miss this weekend's game and is on a "day-to-day basis."