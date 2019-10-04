CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Pet of the Week is Jolly, a sweet, 8-year-old terrier mix.
Jolly has lived with other small dogs so she’d be comfortable living with other dog siblings in her future home.
She’s also aptly named — a happy dog that walks well on a leash. She’s calm and relaxed and would make a great addition to any family.
To adopt Jolly or another dog or cat, head to PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center at 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.
PAWS Chicago is always looking for volunteers. You can learn more at pawschicago.org/volunteer.