CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders get to break in some new digs Sunday in London.
They’re playing the first NFL game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It features a retractable pitch for hosting both Premier League Football matches and NFL games. Teams from the National Football League have had communication issues and problems with the quarterback headsets in the past in these London games.
It’s something they’re hoping to avoid this time around. Those issues can be magnified by the fact that the London fans are notoriously rowdy.
“It kinda goes on the whole game. It kind of goes high and low depending on where they’re at during the game,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “We have backup plans for communication issues every week. There’s different things we change up.”
“The crowd is the most crazy part of it,” said Bears quarterback Chase Daniel. “Everytime I get over there, they seem to get really excited about kicking the ball. I’m not being facetious at all. When we kick a field goal, it’s the loudest I’ve ever heard the stadium. And they’re rowdy and they’re loud, just like they are during soccer games. We’re looking forward to it.”
Chase Daniel will start. Mitchell Trubisky, as expected, is officially out. Akiem hicks will be a game time decision.